The Tesla Model S is an impressive vehicle in many ways, it’s fast, high-tech, and stands out from the crowd. But a small group of individuals will argue that it’s not luxurious enough and doesn’t draw enough attention when quietly rolling down the street. Well, a company by the name of Caviar took care of that.

The Caviar Model Excellence 24K is a Tesla that will turn more heads than most. It’s the type of Tesla you’d expect to see parked along on the side of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Caviar is a company that likes to add lots of bling or custom designs to ordinary items like cell phones, shoes, and the Playstation 5. They even have Elon Musk sneakers with the Starman in front of Mars.

The Model Excellence 24K is in black gloss with many parts of the EV plated in 999 gold (24K gold) using a double electroplated technique. The grille, side skirts, wheels, side-view mirrors, and parts of the front and rear bumpers are covered in 24K gold. Some parts of the interior will also be plated with gold.

Caviar will make 99 examples of this gold-plated Tesla and it retails for $299,999. The Model Excellence 24K will be based on the Model S Plaid (or possibly the Plaid+), so the company will have to wait until those models are released before they can sell one. Currently, the Plaid model starts at $112,990.

Caviar is obviously targeting specific buyers with plenty of cash but maybe also those who like black gold: “Imagine yourself driving this car: a respectable high-quality oil-colored body and a dazzling glow of gold.”

Gallery: The Caviar Model Excellence 24K