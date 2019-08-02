Eli Burton is the President and Founder of My Tesla Adventure, a California-based Tesla Owners Club. The club's mission is to bring together Tesla owners to embark on fun adventures, make great memories, and form lasting friendships. Eli is also a long-time space enthusiast, amateur rocket maker, SpaceX fan, and creator of an exciting new comic book series, The Adventures of Starman.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Source: The Adventures of Starman

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch was the moment space enthusiasts like Eli had been waiting for since the landing on the Moon. “We all were brought up with the ideal that when we grew up we were going to live in a Futurama world — flying cars, space travel and humans becoming a multi-planetary species. Instead all we got were 140-characters, and a chance to buy upgraded smart phones, until Elon Musk came along,” says Eli.

“When I saw Starman orbiting around the Earth in Elon’s Tesla Roadster, I knew I had to do something to help push his vision forward,” says Eli explaining his motivation behind The Adventures of Starman.

Source: The Adventures of Starman

“My vision for Starman is for him to become more than a moment, but a movement. I see it as a movement where people like me who are inspired by the current space revolution strive to do their best for human advancement toward space," Eli explains.

He continues, "I took an artistic approach because art has the capacity to inspire people, especially children like my daughter, to study hard and strive for STEM careers — this is a must if we are going to conquer the final frontier in our lifetime. I also hope that the Adventures of Starman will help drive public support for space exploration. Starman is the hero we need to keep dreaming of a better future.”

Source: The Adventures of Starman

The Adventures of Starman is both art and history wrapped into a beautiful collectors edition comic book. To bring Starman to life, Eli partnered with comic artist Dash Martin and hired artists from both Marvel and DC.

The first episode of the Starman movement is dedicated to the people of SpaceX who made the Falcon Heavy Launch possible, and Elon Musk for his ceaseless efforts to lead humanity forward.

Source: The Adventures of Starman

What’s in store for Starman after Episode 1? Eli is going to continue honoring our contemporary leaders who are working towards a space faring civilization while shedding light on some of the powerful forces who are trying to stop our progress in creating a cleaner and safer planet. Starman will return in Episode 2: Big Oil Strikes Back.

Meanwhile, The Adventures of Starman Episode 1 is limited to 5,000 sequentially numbered copies and is available now.