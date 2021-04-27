Watch The Tiniest Drag Race Ever: Microlino 2.0 vs Microlino 1.0

The best evidence that EVs are not boring machines is how popular drag race videos are here on InsideEVs. The one above is probably one of the most unusual we have ever presented and certainly the tiniest one we have ever seen if you ignore RC car. In this challenge, the Microlino 2.0 pits against the Microlino 1.0. Guess who wins?

Although the new version of the bubble car is sure to take the lead, we did not expect it to be such a massive advantage. Merlin Ouboter, CMO of Micro-Mobility, told us a little more about this drag race.

“This video was made two weeks ago. It is on an airfield in Switzerland where we are currently testing the Microlino 2.0 prototype. Apart from our drag race, we built a little track with corners and maneuver and the Microlino 2.0 completed it in 35 seconds, which was 6 s to 8 s faster than the Microlino 1.0.”

We already told our readers the changes the Microlino 2.0 presented compared to the Microlino 1.0, a vehicle that never made it into production due to a legal dispute with Artega that ended up being beneficial to the final product. Instead of a plastic body made over a tubular frame with LFP batteries and an asynchronous motor, the Microlino 2.0 is made of stamped steel and aluminum with NMC cells to feed its synchronous motor.

Ouboter named something else that allowed the Microlino 2.0 to be a faster vehicle.

“The time difference that you can see in the video is mainly due to the more powerful and efficient motor and new software.”

The Microlino 2.0 deliveries will start on September 21, 2021, a little after the IAA 2021, formerly known as Frankfurt Motor Show. From this year on – if the COVID-19 pandemic does not get in the way – it will happen in Munich. Micro-Mobility was at the Frankfurt event in 2019, and we count on seeing it in Munich as well. Expect to see it in European streets soon after that, hopefully letting drag races for tracks.