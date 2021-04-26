In March, BYD sold about 23,386 plug-in electric cars, which is another good result (up 99% year-over-year), although not as good as in 2019.

With the new Blade Battery-powered models in the ramp-up phase or in the pipeline, we are sure that 20,000+ a month is just the beginning of something bigger. Let's recall the newly announced e-platform 3.0 and the EA1 model.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – March 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 16,301 ( up 56% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 7,085 (up 433% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 53,380 plugs-in (up 148% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

Currently, the strongest models in the BYD lineup are all-electric and plug-in hybrid BYD Han, the D1 model, envisioned for DiDi ride-hailing and the new plug-in hybrid Qin: Qin Plus DM.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Han EV - 7,956 (21,354 YTD)

BYD Han PHEV - 2,367 (6,100 YTD)

BYD D1 - 2,796 (4,964 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,715 (4,470 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV - 1,360 (3,688 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 2,509 (2,962 YTD)

BYD e2 - 1,011 (2,545 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 926 (1,780 YTD)

BYD Song PHEV - 724 (1,416 YTD)

BYD E6 - 1,030 (1,030 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 531 (1,421 YTD)

BYD e3 - 114 (427 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 182 (379 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 77 (331 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 48 (284 YTD)

BYD e1 - 40 (229 YTD)

The biggest bottleneck for BYD sales might be the Blade Battery production. According to media reports, the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Chongqing from 20 GWh to 35 GWh.

Part of the Blade Batteries will be used by other manufacturers, including Hongqi:

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 832 commercial electric vehicles, including 554 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 1,371, including 822 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stands at 24,218 (up 98%) last month and 54,751 YTD (up 147%).