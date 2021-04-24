With Rivian R1T truck deliveries starting in just over a month, the automaker updated its Experience website that’s supposed to answer many of the big questions reservation holders and potential buyers might have. The website covers the purchasing process, charging, service, and insurance. Below is a quick rundown of the information listed on the website.

Purchasing A Rivian

Rivian will sell its EVs directly to customers, no dealerships are involved (fortunately). The entire purchasing process can be done on your phone or computer. This includes securing financing (can be secured through Rivian), getting insurance, handling your trade-in, title and registration completion, and scheduling your delivery. Rivian will deliver the vehicle right to your home and customers can return their Rivian within 7 days or 1,000 miles if they aren’t happy with it. A Rivian Guide will assist customers during and after the purchase process.

Charging

Rivian plans to build 600 charging station sites with 3,500 DC fast chargers throughout the US and Canada by the end of 2023 (powered by renewable energy). Initially, charging rates will be over 200 kW (about 140 miles in 20 minutes) and over 300 kW in the future. There will also be 10,000 Level 2 Waypoint chargers (11.5 kW) at popular public locations. Additionally, the 11.5 kW-Rivian Wall Charger can be purchased for home charging. Rivian EVs will be CCS compatible, allowing owners to use non-Rivian public charging stations.

Service

Rivian will offer a remote diagnostics platform that can identify and resolve certain issues without taking the EV anywhere. If the issue can’t be resolved remotely, a fleet of mobile service technicians and a network of service centers throughout the country can help. Rivian will also feature a vehicle loaner program. In addition, Rivian offers an impressive vehicle warranty, click here for the coverage details.

Insurance

You can purchase insurance for your Rivian through Rivian. It’s currently available in 40 states with plans to expand nationwide. What’s neat is the fact that the insurance also covers your Rivian accessories and covers the EV while off-roading. On top of that, you can bundle your insurance plan to cover your home, boat, camper, and other vehicles through Rivian Insurance. Customers can get an insurance quote within minutes during the ordering process.

Check out Rivian’s Experience website here for more details and for frequently asked questions.