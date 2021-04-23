Rivian deliveries are right around the corner and the only accessory the EV automaker has on its configurator site is the Camp Kitchen. Rivian, a company that advocates adventure and outdoor lifestyles, should have many outdoor and off-roading accessories available. Fortunately for us, a Rivian Forums member managed to find hidden images of future Rivian R1T truck and R1S SUV accessories.

Rivian Forums member bowhunter posted 14 accessories that will likely be available soon. He used his savvy computer skills to find the hidden images on the configurator site. To be clear, Rivian has not released these images on their configurator site yet. How did bowhunter find these hidden accessories? Well, this is what he had to say in the forum when asked:

"They came from the configurator site. When there was mention that they had made updates I was curious and checked it out. I'm a software engineer and like to look at the raw data feeding a site and noticed them as part of a JSON payload. It looks like they have since been removed."

Gallery: Leaked Rivian Accessories

11 Photos

A JSON payload is beyond my computer expertise and I wouldn't do it justice if I explained it, but a quick Google search will give you a good idea.

Many of the accessories aren't a surprise because many automakers already offer them. Also, we have seen some of these accessories before, like the crossbars, and the roof- and bed-mounted camping tents. However, some of the above accessories like the gear shuttle, Maxtrax, home charger, and recovery kit are new and pretty neat. The bike, snowboard, kayak, and surfboard mounts probably lock into the crossbars.

Bowhunter said that the only pricing he saw was for the gear shuttle, which costs $1,500.