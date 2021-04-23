As Rivian is fast approaching its long-anticipated first deliveries, which are just a little over a month away, it's solidifying some very important details to make the delivery process safe, smooth, and hassle-free. Rivian plans to start deliveries this upcoming June.

Now, we've learned that Rivian will offer buyers peace of mind with a generous return policy. Perhaps there will be some issues with the first vehicles, and perhaps not. However, since Rivian is a startup automaker that has never launched a vehicle before, it needs to work to make buyers feel confident, not only that the R1T and R1S will be as amazing as advertised, but also that folks can easily return them if they're not satisfied.

With that said, Rivian is offering new owners 7 days or 1,000 miles to return their R1T electric pickup truck or R1S three-row SUV. If the new owner opts for a repair instead, they can reach out the Rivian's mobile service department. Rivian writes:

“If your vehicle does not meet your needs, you have 7 days or 1,000 miles to return it — whichever comes first. Certain terms and conditions will apply. Simply reach out to your Rivian Guide and start the return process."

The electric truck maker also released information about deliveries, and how they'll be handled. Rivian will offer a touchless delivery option, and the company will deliver your vehicle right to your home. Each owner will be assigned a dedicated guide to help with the process from start to finish. This is all detailed in the brand's new online Experience Hub. Rivian shares via Teslarati:

“For owners in the United States and Canada, our focus will be delivering the R1T or R1S directly to your home for added convenience and comfort — you can ask a Rivian Delivery Specialist for a walkthrough of your new vehicle or explore on your own time through a guided digital orientation. We’ll share more about additional delivery options in your area as we approach production and start accepting orders in early 2021."

To top it off, as we previously reported, Rivian is offering its own insurance program, as well as an incredible employee discount.