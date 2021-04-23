Ford dropped the price of almost all variants of Mustang Mach-E by up to $3,000 in September of last year. However, now it seems it will be raising them again, and this is expected to happen on Monday, 26 April, although we don’t know by how much they will be increased.

According to MachEClub.com, a dedicated forum for all things Mach-E, shared the message they received from an unnamed Ford dealer. The message said

Ford called and asked why a customer is dragging his feet in converting his reservation ( we have been trying to contact him for the last few weeks) and told us that the pricing on the Mach-E’s is going up on Monday and they will be subject to that.

No additional details were provided and when forum admins reached out to Ford, the Blue Oval replied with a coy statement, saying that they will, in fact, be sharing some news on Monday, but refrained from mentioning what the news was.

Ford may also have been referring to the fact that on the same Monday, it plans to reveal pricing (and open order books) for the Someone Spotted The Ford Mach-E GT In Traffic, the model that will sit at the top of the Mach-E lineup. Another reason why Ford may be raising the price has to do with the high number of reservations it already has for the model.

The automaker may feel that the model is too cheap now, given the very high demand, and the already high number of orders (order books opened on June 26, 2020). Ford has said it can supply around 50,000 Mach-Es annually for the entire world and it also recently started accepting pre-orders from China too.