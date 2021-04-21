The recently unveiled Volkswagen ID.6 (CROZZ and X versions from two separate joint ventures) has attracted a lot of attention at the 2021 Auto Shanghai.

It's the largest ID. model so far (a 7-seater), and the first that will be offered solely in China. Let's take a look at the new live images and first reports from the show (all in Chinese).

Volkswagen ID.6 X (SAIC Volkswagen) Volkswagen ID.6 X

The ID.6 is very similar to the ID.4. It's 30 cm longer than ID.4, to fit the third row seats, although the trunk capacity is then limited (or enlarged with third row seat down):

Volkswagen ID.6 X (SAIC Volkswagen) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Cargo Space

It's clear to us that if the ID.6 is not coming to the U.S., there must be some other large electric model in the pipeline (aside from the ID.Buzz).

First look videos:

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.6 At The 2021 Auto Shanghai

13 Photos

Volkswagen ID.6 general specs: