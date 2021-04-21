Let's take a look at the7-seat ID. model.
The recently unveiled Volkswagen ID.6 (CROZZ and X versions from two separate joint ventures) has attracted a lot of attention at the 2021 Auto Shanghai.
It's the largest ID. model so far (a 7-seater), and the first that will be offered solely in China. Let's take a look at the new live images and first reports from the show (all in Chinese).
Volkswagen ID.6 X (SAIC Volkswagen)
Volkswagen ID.6 X
The ID.6 is very similar to the ID.4. It's 30 cm longer than ID.4, to fit the third row seats, although the trunk capacity is then limited (or enlarged with third row seat down):
Volkswagen ID.6 X (SAIC Volkswagen)
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Cargo Space
It's clear to us that if the ID.6 is not coming to the U.S., there must be some other large electric model in the pipeline (aside from the ID.Buzz).
First look videos:
Gallery: Volkswagen ID.6 At The 2021 Auto Shanghai
Volkswagen ID.6 general specs:
- Two battery versions:
58/62 kWh battery (net/total): 436 km (271 miles) of China NEDC range
77/82 kWh battery (net/total): 588 km (365 miles) of China NEDC range
- Three powertrain options (permanent magnet synchronous machine PSM):
RWD: 132 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.3 s
RWD: 150 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.1 s
AWD (dual motor): 225 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 s
- top speed 160 km/h (100 mph); all versions
- seats: 7
- dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm
- wheelbase: 2,965 mm
- wheel size: 19", 20", 21"
- weight curb/permissible: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg
- Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform
