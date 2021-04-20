The Volkswagen ID.4 is barely for sale in a lot of countries. In the ones in which it is, it is still a rare view. Its software still looks half-baked for multiple reviewers. None of these problems was enough to make it lose the title for 2021 World Car Of The Year after being considered the best car by most of the 93 international jurors, automotive journalists from all over the world.

This is not the first time an electric car wins. The first one was the Nissan Leaf in 2011. In 2019, the Jaguar I-Pace won another one for the EV team and a triple crown as the World Green Car and the World Car Design that year. The only Tesla ever to receive a prize was the Model S in 2013 as the World Green Car.

The ID.4 received 798 points, beating the Honda E (742) and the Toyota Yaris (732). It won by a large margin in Occupant Environment, Performance, Safety, Environment, and Market Significance. The Toyota Yaris won in Value, and the Honda E did best in Emotional Appeal and Innovation.

The small EV from Honda did not disappoint and became the 2021 World Urban Car, followed closely by the Toyota Yaris. The title for World Luxury Car went to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the World Performance Car was the Porsche 911 Turbo, and the Land Rover Defender won the World Car Design Of The Year.

In terms of wins for electric vehicles, 2020 presented a higher number of titles. The Porsche Taycan became the World Luxury Car and the World Performance Car, while the Kia Soul EV was elected as the World Urban Car. After the I-Pace won three titles, the jury probably decided to elect a World Green Car made no sense for the following years.