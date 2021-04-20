We realize that, for most Mustang Mach-E owners, EV charging will be a totally new process. So we put together this comprehensive charging deep-dive video to help Mustang Mach-E owners and enthusiasts better understand the process.

Refueling with gasoline is easy, and there's really only one way it's done. However, EV charging isn't quite as simple. There are different levels of charging, different power supplies, and a variety of different equipment used. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's all that difficult. It's really just different than what we're all used to, and once you understand the basics, recharging your Mach-E won't be a problem at all.

For starters, most owners will charge their Mach-E at home on a daily basis. There are quite a few different options for home charging, from using the standard mobile charger that comes with the car to buying Ford's Connected Charge Station.

A Mustang Mach-E charging up at home

The Mobile Charger that Ford includes with every Mach-E is a very good dual-voltage charger and can charge the Mach-E from either a regular wall outlet or a 240-volt NEMA 14-50 high power outlet. Most Mach-E owners will opt to charge their car from a 240-volt source rather than a standard 120-volt outlet because it will charge much faster, including going from empty to full overnight.

The video we've produced is long with a lot of information packed into it, so we're including some timestamps in case you want you to jump to a specific section.

0:00​ Intro

1:13​ Home Charging

4:53​ Ford Mobile Connector

8:20​ Installing a NEMA 14-50 outlet

11:11​ You may not need to buy a charger

12:16​ Other home charging options

13:44​ Using Tesla Wall Connector & Destination Chargers

16:45​ Time to charge on Different Home charging equipment

18:55​ Should you charge to 100%?

22:21​ Public charging

23:19​ DC Fast charging

25:52​ FordPass Charging Network

27:20​ DC Fast charging power levels

30:40​ Plug&Charge

31:57​ Unplug @ 80% on DC fast chargers

33:12​ Public L2 charging

34:53​ Mach-E in-car navigation to find charging locations

35:17​ Charge port charging light ring

35:46​ Scheduled charging and preconditioning

We also put together this graph (below) to demonstrate roughly how long the Mach-E will take to charge from a variety of different home charging options.

As you can see, it's possible to recharge the Mach-E from a simple household outlet, but it will take quite some time. Most owners will opt to install a NEMA 14-50 outlet and use the included mobile charger to charge at 32-amps. If that's not fast enough, you can buy a third-party 40-amp charger and use the same NEMA 14-50 outlet to charge at 9.6 kW or get a 48-amp charger, like Ford's Connected Charge Station, and charge at the Mach-E's maximum AC charge rate of 11 kW.

The FordPass Charging Network

As for charging on the go, we take a look at both public Level 2 and DC fast charge stations and the different power levels offered on different types of DC fast chargers. Ford has made using public charging infrastructure a lot easier for Mach-E owners by creating the FordPass Charging Network.

The FordPass Charging Network creates a single account that allows Mach-E owners to access many different charging networks without the need to join each network individually. The lack of real interoperability within charging networks like Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink, Greenlots, and others has been a pain point for public charging.

Electric vehicle owners need to join multiple networks, carry a handful of RFID cards, and download apps to use all of the networks. With FordPass Charging Network, all the user needs is that one account and he or she can access chargers on many of the most popular EV charging networks in the US with a single swipe.

So watch our the video and let us know what you think. Did we miss anything? Do you have some more Mach-E charging tips? If so, please leave them in the comment section below.