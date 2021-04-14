Bear with us here, because this story started one way, and then quickly shifted in the opposite direction. Drive Tesla Canada reported on an incident, complete with a YouTube video from the Tesla driver involved.

Essentially, a Tesla Model Y driver wrecked his car in a parking lot. However, he then posted a video of the incident and tried to blame unintended acceleration. He also went so far as to say a fire broke out behind the car's airbags.

As you may know, there have been many claims of unintended acceleration in many cars, though they've almost always been proven untrue. While it's dishonest, it makes sense that a person who just bought a brand-new car and wrecked it would try to find someone else to blame.

Fairly recent claims about Tesla's vehicles accelerating on their own were thoroughly investigated by NHTSA. Via detailed driving logs, the organization found that the cases were actually driver error. For instance, people sometimes hit the accelerator pedal rather than the brake pedal.

Tesla Model Y owner Bill Aguilar may or may not be familiar with that news. However, regardless, he shared TeslaCam footage of the recent incident, claiming the car was at fault. Not long after the article appeared on Drive Tesla Canada, the video was taken down. The publication reported:

"UPDATE: It looks like the owner has backed off his claim of unintended acceleration by deleting his video. Fortunately the internet is forever, so here’s another copy."

You can click on the link above and watch the original video for yourself. In addition, we suggest you follow the Drive Tesla Canada source link at the bottom of the page to read the original story.

Interestingly, after the original story was published on Drive Tesla Canada, an unrelated YouTube channel – Nukem Finance – covered the news to shed light on the whole story as it has further developed. The video is embedded above.

Once you've watched the original TeslaCam footage, read through the Drive Tesla Canada story, and watched the video at the top of the page, we encourage you to come to your own conclusions. And, we'd love to read about them in the comment section below.

We just pointed out the other day that covering Tesla can be difficult. We actually said it's sort of like covering politics. Stories like this break, and publications race to cover them. Sometimes they're true and sometimes they're false.

Nonetheless, some mainstream media outlets pick them up, and then there are articles all over the internet about Tesla's unintended acceleration and Autopilot crashes. In some cases, the news ends up being false, but the damage is done.

For example, a huge Tesla Supercharger fire was widely reported. Later, it was learned that the fire was not actually caused by the charging stations at all. Still, those misleading stories still exist online, with no updates to correct the false claims, even though other outlets reported on the misinformation.

This isn't to say Tesla, like many other automakers, doesn't have its fair share of problems. It certainly does, but stories like this can plague a company for a period of time until the truth comes out. On the flip side, publications can publish glowing reports about Tesla that are later proven to be exaggerated by the fans and owners who reported them.

At any rate, please leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.