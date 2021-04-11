MG (part of SAIC) has released the first photographs of its latest all-electric Cyberster concept, announced in March.

This sleek two-door, two-seater sports car will be shown at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show later this month (April 21-28, 2021).

With a range of up to about 800 km (500 miles) and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of less than 3 seconds, the MG Cyberster would be one of the best EVs in both categories - range and acceleration.

We don't know yet whether the concept, developed at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London, will get a green light for market launch of some halo EV.

For sure there is a capital and technological potential in the SAIC group, but the most important factor is how well it will be received.

Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London, said:

“The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design. “Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

An interesting thing in the MG Cyberster are styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster combined with futuristic high-tech features. Inside, we can find ‘Zero Gravity’ seats with floating head restraints and a "gaming cockpit" with a curved display and yoke steering.

MG brand is already pushing hard electrification efforts in China, Europe and several other markets. As far as the UK is considered, plug-ins already account for 30% of MG sales volume.

The lineup in the UK includes: all-electric MG ZS EV, MG5 EV and plug-in hybrid MG HS Plug-in.

MG Cyberster specs: