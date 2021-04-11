The car will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

MG (part of SAIC) has released the first photographs of its latest all-electric Cyberster concept, announced in March.

This sleek two-door, two-seater sports car will be shown at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show later this month (April 21-28, 2021).

With a range of up to about 800 km (500 miles) and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of less than 3 seconds, the MG Cyberster would be one of the best EVs in both categories - range and acceleration.

MG Cyberster concept
MG Cyberster concept

We don't know yet whether the concept, developed at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London, will get a green light for market launch of some halo EV.

For sure there is a capital and technological potential in the SAIC group, but the most important factor is how well it will be received.

Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London, said:

“The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design.

“Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

An interesting thing in the MG Cyberster are styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster combined with futuristic high-tech features. Inside, we can find ‘Zero Gravity’ seats with floating head restraints and a "gaming cockpit" with a curved display and yoke steering.

MG Cyberster concept

MG brand is already pushing hard electrification efforts in China, Europe and several other markets. As far as the UK is considered, plug-ins already account for 30% of MG sales volume.

The lineup in the UK includes: all-electric MG ZS EV, MG5 EV and plug-in hybrid MG HS Plug-in.

Gallery: MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster concept
MG Cyberster specs:

  • range of about 800 km (500 miles)
  • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of less than 3 seconds

