As automakers move forward with electric cars, we can only imagine the ads will get become increasingly captivating. Ford Performance just took to Twitter to announce that it turned its fully electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 race car prototype into hot sauce. It's sorta like Volkswagen changing its name to "Voltswagen." Well, not really.

At any rate, the tweet includes a short video, which is arguably quite entertaining. We don't want to give away too many details here, but we will say that the video isn't really about hot sauce or spicy wings, but it does provide the promised "notes of smoke" and "charred earth."

In many cases, a car's "notes of smoke" would be the dirty, planet-polluting kind that spews out of the exhaust pipe. However, in the case of the Mustang Mach-E 1400, the only "smoke" you'll see is that coming off the burning tires.

Without ruining the experience for you, we'll reveal that the gist here is pitting a professional "hot sauce eater" – host of Hot Ones Sean Evans (the guy who never cries but makes celebrities cry) – against Ford Performance driver Vaughn Gittin, Jr., who Ford says is the co-creator of the wild Mach-E 1400.

Ford wanted to give people a "taste" of the 1400-horsepower Mustang Mach-E prototype, though it says you can't actually taste it. We guess you could, but it wouldn't be nearly as delicious as the hot wings in the video, which Ford hopes you can imagine as you revel in the 1400's incredible "hotness."

Check out the highly entertaining video above. Then, scroll down and start a conversation in our comment section below.