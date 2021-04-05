As you may remember, about a month ago, we covered a new YouTube channel called "Colorado Cars." It was about why you shouldn't tow with a Tesla Model Y (linked below). Essentially, the owner provided a laundry list of his issues with the car, which included its incredibly short range while towing. Now, he's reporting on concerns with the Model Y's flooding frunk, among many other issues.

We should mention a few points here up front. This YouTuber's goal is to get 1,000 new subscribers in 90 days. He says, if and when that happens, he'll set out in the Tesla on a cross-country road trip towing a trailer loaded with dirt bikes. In order to ramp up his subscribers, he's decided to focus on exposing the Model Y's plethora of issues, which include paint problems, panel gaps, a leaky frunk, and much more.

When it comes to Tesla, we find many reports of one-off issues on a regular basis. However, over time, it becomes clear that these are issues that have plagued numerous owners. At the same time, a whole host of owners claim their Teslas are in tip-top shape, and that the quality control concerns are exaggerated.

In the end, it really doesn't matter if this is one car, 10 cars, 100 cars, or 1,000 cars, people shouldn't have to deal with constant Tesla service visits when they buy a new car. Tesla has proven that it has obvious issues with consistency related to build quality. At this point, we're most curious to learn how many others have experienced many of these same issues with the Tesla Model Y.

Check out the brief video. Then, scroll down to the comment section and let us know what you think about Tesla's build quality. Do you own a Tesla? Have you spent way too much time at a Tesla Service Center? Do you think this owner has a right to sue Tesla? Can this Model Y be considered a lemon? Share your insight and wisdom with us by starting a conversation.