This Tesla Model Y owner believes that his experiences suggest you shouldn't use the electric crossover for towing. However, there's a whole lot more to the story, and it all comes from taking the Model Y for a spin while towing a small trailer loaded with two dirt bikes.

The Tesla Model Y is an all-electric crossover with a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. While this isn't a very high towing capacity, it's on par with many other compact and midsize crossovers. The Model Y offers between 244 and 326 miles of EPA-estimated range, depending on which model you choose.

YouTube channel Colorado Cars owns a 2020 Tesla Model Y, which, according to the EPA has 326 miles of range. However, the host starts the video complaining about either the car's range or the EPA's rating. It depends on how you look at it, and how you choose to interpret his comedy. As one YouTube commenter points out, "This guy is pretty funny, in a Napoleon Dynamite kinda of way lol."

He's either being funny, honestly bothered by his Model Y overall, hoping to get some extra views for the interesting presentation, or all of the above. While we really have no idea of Colorado Cars' intention, we don't hesitate to share as many perspectives as possible when it comes to amateur car reviews. Plus, he's planning on towing across the country with the Model Y, which will be a real sight to see if his towing range estimates are correct.

Before getting into the towing aspect, and after saying his Model Y only gets 180 to 200 miles of maximum range with nothing in tow, he goes on to talk about water leaks, other quality issues, and a multitude of service visits. Needless to say, this guy doesn't seem too happy about his Tesla experience thus far. If he's really only getting up to 200 miles of range, the range while towing will be terrible, especially since it seems he's dealing with cold weather.

Colorado Cars tows a small trailer and two dirt bikes with the Model Y Long Range. The total load is right around 1,000 pounds. The towing test journey is just 38 miles round trip. He starts with a 91% state of charge. After 38 miles of driving, the Model Y's range is reduced by 46%.

Based on his math, the Model Y could only travel 86 miles in total while towing this load. Is there something wrong with this Model Y? Is this too crazy to be true? We'll leave that for you to decide. Enjoy the interesting humor and leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.