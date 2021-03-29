According to a recent report on Automotive News, Ford has officially issued a stop-sale of its branded wall box that's intended for electric vehicle home charging. The halt was issued over a month ago, on February 24, after it was discovered some units weren't working correctly.

Ford's stop-sale applies to franchised dealers, who are now being told to search third-party sites, such as Amazon, for alternative home-charging solutions. COO of Sames Auto Group Evelyn Sames told Automotive News:

"We've been told to go on Amazon and order chargers that way."

Fortunately, there are many options to be had, though you'll want to do your homework and make sure you get a quality product. Regardless of the fact that other options are available, and many Mustang Mach-E owners may not opt for the Ford-branded unit, this is yet another issue or delay in a legacy automaker's EV rollout plan.

Ford's wall box retails for $799, and alternative options can be found that are less expensive, as well as much more pricey. Our own Tom Moloughney has published an article to help Ford Mustang Mach-E owners with home charging.

The stop-sale is considered temporary, though Ford says it's not sure how long it will last. The automaker also says it is "working hard to alleviate the matter with all parties involved." Once reinstated, Ford's branded 48-amp wall box will be capable of adding up to 28 miles of range per hour.

At the time of writing, Ford has yet to provide details about the issues with the home charger. However, it did note that there aren't any safety issues related to the stop sale.

Automotive News touched base with a few Mustang Mach-E owners who are making do just fine without a Ford-branded wall box. One owner did his research and ended up with a Grizzl-E wall box from United Chargers. Another owner simply plugs her Mach-E into a 240-volt outlet using the mobile charging cord Ford provided with her electric crossover.

Do you think this will cause significant trouble for Ford? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.