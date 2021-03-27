The most frequent user swapped batteries over 650 times.
The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO has announced that on March 24, 2021 has completed its 2,000,000th NIO Power Swap in Suzhou Delivery Center, China.
The latest milestone comes in less than five months since 1 million mark was achieved in October 2020.
Let's recall that all NIO electric cars, with 70 kWh, 84 kWh and 100 kWh battery packs can use the stations to quickly swap the battery and continue a trip, or to upgrade the pack from lower to higher capacity. Such approach is possible thanks to NIO's Battery as a Service (BaaS) solution (monthly battery subscription).
The company has released also a few interesting stats:
- the number of 2 million battery swaps is estimated to translate into over 396 million kilometers (246 million miles) of driving distance, or about 198 km (123 miles) per swap
- the most frequent Power Swap user has completed over 654 swaps
- the most traveled Power Swap user has visited 67 stations nationwide
- Harbin, Beijing, Chengdu, Haikou, and Shenzhen are the top five cities in China with the highest per capita swaps
By mid-April, NIO intends to deploy its new NIO Power Swap 2.0 station, that will be capable to swap three times more batteries per day than the outgoing generation.
NIO Power Milestones
- December 16, 2017
Power Swap debuts at NIO Day 2017
- May 20, 2018
NIO opens its first power swap station in Nanshan High Tech Industrial Park, Shenzhen
- November 15, 2018
18 power swap stations along the G4 Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway come into service
- December 15, 2018
8 battery swap stations along the G2 Beijing-Shanghai Expressway come into service
- April 15, 2019
NIO Power Swap receives Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019
- August 24, 2019
NIO offers lifetime free power swap services for first retail purchasers
- May 25, 2020
NIO Power completes 500,000 swaps
- September 30, 2020
The 155th power swap station opens in Bonajoy Import Pavilion, Nantong
- October 5, 2020
NIO Power completes 1,000,000 swaps
- March 24, 2021
NIO Power completes 2,000,000 swaps
