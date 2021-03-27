The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO has announced that on March 24, 2021 has completed its 2,000,000th NIO Power Swap in Suzhou Delivery Center, China.

The latest milestone comes in less than five months since 1 million mark was achieved in October 2020.

Let's recall that all NIO electric cars, with 70 kWh, 84 kWh and 100 kWh battery packs can use the stations to quickly swap the battery and continue a trip, or to upgrade the pack from lower to higher capacity. Such approach is possible thanks to NIO's Battery as a Service (BaaS) solution (monthly battery subscription).

The company has released also a few interesting stats:

the number of 2 million battery swaps is estimated to translate into over 396 million kilometers (246 million miles) of driving distance, or about 198 km (123 miles) per swap

the most frequent Power Swap user has completed over 654 swaps

the most traveled Power Swap user has visited 67 stations nationwide

Harbin, Beijing, Chengdu, Haikou, and Shenzhen are the top five cities in China with the highest per capita swaps

By mid-April, NIO intends to deploy its new NIO Power Swap 2.0 station, that will be capable to swap three times more batteries per day than the outgoing generation.

NIO Power Milestones