The list of non-premium compact electric SUVs is growing. Later this year, the Nissan Ariya electric SUV will arrive and compete against the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4. The Ariya is Nissan’s first electric SUV and will have a starting price of about $40,000. Details about the EV are still coming out, we have the important ones outlined for you below.

Driving Range and Charging

The Ariya will be offered in standard and extended range models (like the Mach-E). The extended range model will have a driving range of about 300 miles, but Nissan hasn’t put a number on the standard range model yet. Although, it will likely be in the area of 250 miles.

The Nissan Ariya’s battery pack can charge up to 130 kW, which is a little quicker than the ID.4’s 125-kW max charging speed. As for DC fast charging, CHAdeMO is finally gone in favor of CCS. The Ariya can accept 350 amps at 400 volts, which will get you about 175 miles of range in 30 minutes. The onboard AC charger is 7.2 kW.

Battery Pack

The standard range Ariya has a 65-kWh battery pack (63 kWh usable), and the extended range Ariya has a 90-kWh battery (87 kWh usable). The battery cells are sourced from CATL and are prismatic NMC (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide) cells. The battery pack has an active thermal management system with liquid cooling.

Power, Acceleration, and Towing

The standard range, front-wheel drive model will have 215 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque and the extended range, all-wheel drive (e-4Force) version will have 389 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. The more powerful extended range model will hit 60 mph in about 5.0 seconds. The Nissan Ariya has a maximum towing capacity of 1,500 pounds.

ProPilot Assist and e-Pedal

Nissan’s ProPilot driver-assist system will be standard and ProPilot Assist 2.0 is optional. The optional 2.0 version offers hands-off, single-lane highway driving. e-Pedal, which is found in the Leaf, will be standard and allows for one-pedal driving in most conditions.

For more detailed information on the Nissan Ariya, click here for our reveal review, and click here for a very detailed review. Please share your thoughts on Nissan’s latest EV below in the comments.

