Nissan has unveiled today a bespoke paint palette for its upcoming all-electric Ariya model, which marks a new chapter of electrification for the Japanese brand.

There will be a total of 10 colors - four monotone and six two-tone options - including two, Akatsuki Copper and Aurora Green, developed especially for Ariya.

Akatsuki Copper: "Inspired by the Japanese phrase for ‘dawn’, Akatsuki Copper’s striking appearance mimics the brilliance of a sunrise, reflecting the beginning of Nissan’s new brand identity. Its metallic sparkle is enhanced to evoke the conductivity of copper wires, honouring the model’s advanced EV technology."

Aurora Green: - "takes its name from the beautiful ‘Northern Lights’ phenomenon, aurora borealis, commonly seen in the arctic. A sophisticated blend of different tones means the colour may appear green or purple depending on the angle that it is viewed, creating a sense of wonder and intrigue."



Nissan Ariya Akatsuki Copper Nissan Ariya Aurora Green

The next two are the Pearl Black and Pearl White, that utilizes "an all-new pigment, developed to elevate the depth of the paint and to create a rich, captivating appearance".

Nissan Ariya Pearl Black Nissan Ariya Pearl White

And here are the remaining color options:

Nissan Ariya Tinted Red Nissan Ariya Burgundy

Nissan Ariya Pearl Blue Nissan Ariya Gun Metallic

Nissan Ariya Warm Silver Nissan Ariya Ceramic Grey

Nissan adds also that the innovations in the paint production line reduces carbon dioxide output by 25%

"Nissan has introduced a water-based paint which allows colours to be applied at a lower temperature, ensuring that each part of the vehicle can be painted together. This streamlines the entire application process, reducing carbon dioxide output by 25%."

According to the latest press release, about 29,000 people have registered their interest in Ariya in Europe. Sales should start in the second half of 2021.