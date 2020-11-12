Our own Kyle Conner is on the road again. This time, it's to spend some time with the all-new Nissan Ariya. A second electric vehicle from Nissan has been a long time coming. It is a solid option? Should you add it to your list? Kyle aims to help you decide.

The Nissan LEAF is one of the best-selling electric cars of all time, and still quite popular among the EV community. For years, no other car could match its total sales, which are right around 500,000 at this point. The Tesla Model 3 just recently passed the LEAF in total sales, so it's high-time for Nissan to move forward with its compelling all-electric crossover SUV. Nissan says the Ariya will launch in the U.S. in late 2021.

Added to the fact that the LEAF has been a winner for years, Nissan's crossover SUVs sell very well on our shores. In fact, the Rogue held the title of the best-selling compact SUV in the U.S. several times. Combine America's love for SUVs, the success of the LEAF, and the automaker's sales momentum with crossovers and we may have the real deal here. But, what does Kyle think?

Kyle spends some solid time with the Ariya, though sadly he didn't get to take it for a test drive. Hopefully, that time will come in the future, but for now, we get to tour the car inside and out, complete with impressions about its specs and technical details.

While it's subjective, the Ariya is a nice-looking crossover. It blends modern styling with that of the brand's current lineup of crossovers. The LED headlights and lighted badge add a nice touch.

Kyle reminds us that the Ariya will come with active thermal management for its battery pack, which many people will be excited to hear. It also offers 130kW charging. The Ariya will come with two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 90 kWh. In addition, Nissan will offer all-wheel drive even if you choose the smaller pack.

Following suit with Nissan's current lineup of crossover SUVs, the Ariya's cabin is attractive and filled with high-quality, soft-touch materials. It's roomy and open inside, and the rear seats are very comfortable, with plenty of leg- and headroom.

In terms of interior tech, the Ariya has a crisp and responsive touch screen, but it also has touch-sensitive buttons that give haptic feedback. One special feature that's uncommon among most cars is the wireless Apple CarPlay functionality.

As expected, Kyle leaves no stone unturned. He shares many more important details in the video. Check it all out and then leave us your feedback in the comment section below.