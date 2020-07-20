Cleanerwatt has collected droves of information about Tesla's vehicle lineup as he uses it to compare the Silicon Valley electric vehicles to popular cars and SUVs (typically gas-powered vehicles since there are still few EVs to compare).

Finally, a new and compelling EV is coming to market from Nissan – the Ariya SUV – so Cleanerwatt dives in to see what Nissan got right (and wrong), as well as how it compares to its most obvious rival, the Tesla Model Y.

The 2021 Nissan Ariya looks much like many of the SUVs on the market today. However, there's one major difference, it's 100-percent electric. There are few all-electric SUVs available currently, and even fewer non-luxury options. Aside from the Ariya, EV buyers can choose from the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV.

On the luxury/premium electric SUV front, options include the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. There are a few more coming soon, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

We already have quite a bit of information about the Ariya, however, we're not sure about its total production plans/availability or its official price on our shores. With these key details missing, it's hard to know what the future holds for the Ariya. However, even without that information, we can look at the Ariya as a whole to get an idea of how it might fare.

Nissan says the Ariya will cost about $40,000, offer a maximum range of around 300 miles, and go on sale at the end of 2021. With these numbers, will the Ariya sell well? Will it work to compete with the Tesla Model Y? We can only hope Nissan cranks these out and makes them widely available. Check out the video for much more information.