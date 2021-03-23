People were flabbergasted when Porsche showed off some of the concepts it had kept from the public. One out of the dozen or more studies shown was a strange (but not unattractive) looking Porsche van/minivan concept called the Porsche Vision Renndienst. Many voiced their desire for it to go into series production and the manufacturer didn’t immediately respond.

But now Porsche has responded and its answer is, sadly, no. Autoblog spoke to Detlev von Platen, Porsche's head of global sales, who said that

We are, we were, and we still will be a sports car manufacturer. Therefore, we do not intend to go into the segment of small city cars, for example, or in segments where we could have more volume. We still are an exclusive sports car [brand], and we will go further in our development in segments where we believe that sports cars can be defined. So, going towards the minivan concept, and so on, is not our plan at all.

It therefore looks like Porsche won’t be launching anything more utilitarian than the recently revealed Taycan Cross Turismo raised electric wagon, or the Panamera Sport Turismo that’s been on the market for a few years. That doesn’t mean Porsche isn’t looking to expand its lineup of available body styles - there have been rumors that the automaker is pondering launching coupe and convertible versions of the Taycan.

And while we understand why Porsche is steering clear of building minivans (or any kind of vans, really), we would definitely have liked to see the Renndienst in production form. It would have been a very unique proposition on the market, with just the one rival in the form of Hyundai’s new Staria.