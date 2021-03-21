The new 2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid family (a total of four versions) has received new, improved EPA range and efficiency ratings, thanks to higher battery capacity.

The family consists of a total of four models, just like in the previous year:

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe

Compared to the 2020 model year, the battery capacity has increased by almost 27%, from 14.1 kWh to 17.9 kWh. It allowed to increase the all-electric range from 10-12 miles to 14-16 miles (23-26 km), depending on version, according to the EPA. The WLTP range is up to 48 km (30 miles).

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid (& Coupe version)

The first two versions - Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe are rated the same, although we guess that in the real world there will be some small differences due to aerodynamics.

The all-electric range is up to 16 miles (25.7 km), while the total range is 430 miles (692 km).

The combined energy consumption in EV mode is 46 MPGe: 733 Wh/mi (455 Wh/km), more than twice higher than in the hybrid mode.

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-16 mi (0-25.7 km)

17 mi (27.4 km)

16.37 mi (26.3 km)

16.85 mi (27.1 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 46 MPGe: 733 Wh/mi (455 Wh/km)

45 MPGe: 749 Wh/mi (465 Wh/km)

48 MPGe: 702 Wh/mi (436 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 21 MPG

20 MPG

22 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 430 mi (692 km)

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid (& Coupe version)

Similarly, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe were rated the same, at 14 miles (22.5 km) of all-electric range and a total range of 370 miles (595 km).

The combined energy consumption in EV mode is slightly higher in the "Turbo S" versions: 42 MPGe: 802 Wh/mi (499 Wh/km).

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-14 mi (0-22.5 km)

15 mi (24.1 km)

14.66 mi (23.6 km)

14.6 mi (23.5 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 42 MPGe: 802 Wh/mi (499 Wh/km)

40 MPGe: 842 Wh/mi (524 Wh/km)

44 MPGe: 766 Wh/mi (476 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 18 MPG

17 MPG

20 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 370 mi (595 km)

2021 Porsche Cayenne PHEV

For those, interested more in the new model year, we gather some additional data.

Prices

The prices listed on the website seem the same, but thanks to a bigger battery and higher federal tax credit, the effective price is actually slightly lower.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid $81,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $75,650 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe $87,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $81,450 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid $163,200 +$1,350 $7,500 $157,050 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe $166,200 +$1,350 $7,500 $160,050

Specs

Powertrain is the same as before, so the performance remains at the same level:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 16 mi

(26 km) 430 mi

(692 km) 4.7 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe AWD 17.9 16 mi

(26 km) 430 mi

(692 km) 4.8 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 14 mi

(23 km) 370 mi

(595 km) 3.6 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe AWD 17.9 14 mi

(23 km) 370 mi

(595 km) 3.6

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid specs: