The latest version is equipped with a 17.9 kWh battery instead of 14.1 kWh.

The new 2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid family (a total of four versions) has received new, improved EPA range and efficiency ratings, thanks to higher battery capacity.

The family consists of a total of four models, just like in the previous year:

  • 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
  • 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe
  • 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid
  • 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe

Compared to the 2020 model year, the battery capacity has increased by almost 27%, from 14.1 kWh to 17.9 kWh. It allowed to increase the all-electric range from 10-12 miles to 14-16 miles (23-26 km), depending on version, according to the EPA. The WLTP range is up to 48 km (30 miles).

external_image

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid (& Coupe version)

The first two versions - Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe are rated the same, although we guess that in the real world there will be some small differences due to aerodynamics.

The all-electric range is up to 16 miles (25.7 km), while the total range is 430 miles (692 km).

The combined energy consumption in EV mode is 46 MPGe: 733 Wh/mi (455 Wh/km), more than twice higher than in the hybrid mode.

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle]
All-electric
Combined
City
Highway		 0-16 mi (0-25.7 km)
17 mi (27.4 km)
16.37 mi (26.3 km)
16.85 mi (27.1 km)
EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 46 MPGe: 733 Wh/mi (455 Wh/km)
45 MPGe: 749 Wh/mi (465 Wh/km)
48 MPGe: 702 Wh/mi (436 Wh/km)
EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
Combined
City
Highway		 21 MPG
20 MPG
22 MPG
Total range (EV+HEV): 430 mi (692 km)

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid (& Coupe version)

Similarly, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe were rated the same, at 14 miles (22.5 km) of all-electric range and a total range of 370 miles (595 km).

The combined energy consumption in EV mode is slightly higher in the "Turbo S" versions: 42 MPGe: 802 Wh/mi (499 Wh/km).

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle]
All-electric
Combined
City
Highway		 0-14 mi (0-22.5 km)
15 mi (24.1 km)
14.66 mi (23.6 km)
14.6 mi (23.5 km)
EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 42 MPGe: 802 Wh/mi (499 Wh/km)
40 MPGe: 842 Wh/mi (524 Wh/km)
44 MPGe: 766 Wh/mi (476 Wh/km)
EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
Combined
City
Highway		 18 MPG
17 MPG
20 MPG
Total range (EV+HEV): 370 mi (595 km)

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
4 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/MBV28/s6/2021-porsche-cayenne-e-hybrid.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VAvJz/s6/2021-porsche-cayenne-e-hybrid.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/4JxoZ/s6/2021-porsche-cayenne-e-hybrid.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/bel9m/s6/2021-porsche-cayenne-e-hybrid.jpg

2021 Porsche Cayenne PHEV

For those, interested more in the new model year, we gather some additional data.

Prices

The prices listed on the website seem the same, but thanks to a bigger battery and higher federal tax credit, the effective price is actually slightly lower.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid $81,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $75,650
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe $87,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $81,450
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid $163,200 +$1,350 $7,500 $157,050
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe $166,200 +$1,350 $7,500 $160,050

Specs

Powertrain is the same as before, so the performance remains at the same level:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
EV
Range		 EPA
Total
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 16 mi
(26 km)		 430 mi
(692 km)		 4.7
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe AWD 17.9 16 mi
(26 km)		 430 mi
(692 km)		 4.8
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 14 mi
(23 km)		 370 mi
(595 km)		 3.6
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe AWD 17.9 14 mi
(23 km)		 370 mi
(595 km)		 3.6

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid specs:

  • Range (all-electric)
    EPA (E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe): 16 miles (26 km) and 430 mi (692 km) total
    EPA (Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe): 14 miles (23 km) and 370 mi (595 km) total
    WLTP: up to 48 km (30 miles)
  • 17.9 kWh battery
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in:
    E-Hybrid: 4.7 seconds
    E-Hybrid Coupe: 4.8 seconds
    Turbo S E-Hybrid: 3.6 seconds
    Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 3.6 seconds
  • top speed:
    E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe: 253 km/h (157 mph); 134 km/h (83 mph) in EV mode
    Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 294 km/h (183 mph); 134 km/h (83 mph) in EV mode
  • all-wheel drive
  • peak system output:
    E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe: 339 kW
    Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 499 kW
  • AC charging (on-board): 3.6 kW (7.2 kW option)
  • towing capacity up to:
    E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe: 7,700 lbs (3,492 kg)
    Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 6,600 lbs (2,993 kg)

More EPA range ratings

lincoln corsair phev epa electric range Lincoln Corsair PHEV Gets 28 Miles Of EPA Electric Range
epa range efficiency base porsche taycan See Official EPA Range And Efficiency Ratings For Base Porsche Taycan
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com