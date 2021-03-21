The latest version is equipped with a 17.9 kWh battery instead of 14.1 kWh.
The new 2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid family (a total of four versions) has received new, improved EPA range and efficiency ratings, thanks to higher battery capacity.
The family consists of a total of four models, just like in the previous year:
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe
Compared to the 2020 model year, the battery capacity has increased by almost 27%, from 14.1 kWh to 17.9 kWh. It allowed to increase the all-electric range from 10-12 miles to 14-16 miles (23-26 km), depending on version, according to the EPA. The WLTP range is up to 48 km (30 miles).
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid (& Coupe version)
The first two versions - Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe are rated the same, although we guess that in the real world there will be some small differences due to aerodynamics.
The all-electric range is up to 16 miles (25.7 km), while the total range is 430 miles (692 km).
The combined energy consumption in EV mode is 46 MPGe: 733 Wh/mi (455 Wh/km), more than twice higher than in the hybrid mode.
|2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle]
|All-electric
Combined
City
Highway
|0-16 mi (0-25.7 km)
17 mi (27.4 km)
16.37 mi (26.3 km)
16.85 mi (27.1 km)
|EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|46 MPGe: 733 Wh/mi (455 Wh/km)
45 MPGe: 749 Wh/mi (465 Wh/km)
48 MPGe: 702 Wh/mi (436 Wh/km)
|EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
|Combined
City
Highway
|21 MPG
20 MPG
22 MPG
|Total range (EV+HEV): 430 mi (692 km)
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid (& Coupe version)
Similarly, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe were rated the same, at 14 miles (22.5 km) of all-electric range and a total range of 370 miles (595 km).
The combined energy consumption in EV mode is slightly higher in the "Turbo S" versions: 42 MPGe: 802 Wh/mi (499 Wh/km).
|2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle]
|All-electric
Combined
City
Highway
|0-14 mi (0-22.5 km)
15 mi (24.1 km)
14.66 mi (23.6 km)
14.6 mi (23.5 km)
|EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|42 MPGe: 802 Wh/mi (499 Wh/km)
40 MPGe: 842 Wh/mi (524 Wh/km)
44 MPGe: 766 Wh/mi (476 Wh/km)
|EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
|Combined
City
Highway
|18 MPG
17 MPG
20 MPG
|Total range (EV+HEV): 370 mi (595 km)
Gallery: 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
2021 Porsche Cayenne PHEV
For those, interested more in the new model year, we gather some additional data.
Prices
The prices listed on the website seem the same, but thanks to a bigger battery and higher federal tax credit, the effective price is actually slightly lower.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
|$81,800
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$75,650
|2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe
|$87,600
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$81,450
|2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid
|$163,200
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$157,050
|2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe
|$166,200
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$160,050
Specs
Powertrain is the same as before, so the performance remains at the same level:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
|AWD
|17.9
|16 mi
(26 km)
|430 mi
(692 km)
|4.7
|2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe
|AWD
|17.9
|16 mi
(26 km)
|430 mi
(692 km)
|4.8
|2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid
|AWD
|17.9
|14 mi
(23 km)
|370 mi
(595 km)
|3.6
|2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe
|AWD
|17.9
|14 mi
(23 km)
|370 mi
(595 km)
|3.6
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA (E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe): 16 miles (26 km) and 430 mi (692 km) total
EPA (Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe): 14 miles (23 km) and 370 mi (595 km) total
WLTP: up to 48 km (30 miles)
- 17.9 kWh battery
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in:
E-Hybrid: 4.7 seconds
E-Hybrid Coupe: 4.8 seconds
Turbo S E-Hybrid: 3.6 seconds
Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 3.6 seconds
- top speed:
E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe: 253 km/h (157 mph); 134 km/h (83 mph) in EV mode
Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 294 km/h (183 mph); 134 km/h (83 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output:
E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe: 339 kW
Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 499 kW
- AC charging (on-board): 3.6 kW (7.2 kW option)
- towing capacity up to:
E-Hybrid / E-Hybrid Coupe: 7,700 lbs (3,492 kg)
Turbo S E-Hybrid / Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe: 6,600 lbs (2,993 kg)
About this article