The top of the line plug-in hybrid Porsche Cayenne Turbo S e-Hybrid (both SUV and Coupe versions) recently received official EPA energy efficiency and all-electric range ratings. Both are pretty terrible.

The all-electric range is just 12 miles (19.3 km), which is the lowest result for any PHEV currently on the market, and quite bad considering its 14.1 kWh battery.

It's because of poor efficiency in EV mode. The standard Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid was already the worst in terms of efficiency among PHEVs, but it seems that the more powerful Turbo S lowers the bar even more, to 39 MPGe - 864 Wh/mi (537 Wh/km). That's 15% more than Bentley Bentayga Hybrid.

Of course, there is a reason behind the low efficiency. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S e-Hybrid is a beast. It does 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, compared to 4.7-4.8 seconds for the non-Turbo versions.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S e-Hybrid EPA rating:

all-electric range of 12 miles (19.3 km)

total range of 360 miles (579 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 39 MPGe - 864 Wh/mi (537 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 18 MPG



