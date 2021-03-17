Like or loathe the Kia EV6’s design, it’s still one of the most important electric cars to be launched recently. It promises excellent performance, range and charging ability, as well as lots of on-board tech. The fastest version of the EV6 will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 3 seconds and we have reason to believe it will also get a sporty visual treatment to help it stand out compared to lesser models.

This rendering by TopElectricSUV tries to predict what the Kia EV6 GT might look like. They have borrowed cues from other GT-badged Kias and adapted them to the EV6’s body and the result does a good job of providing a plausible preview.

What do we know about the technical specifications of the hottest version of the EV6? Well, not a lot right now. We don’t even have the full scoop on the model itself, let alone any specific version. So far the vehicle was just revealed, we got a look at its exterior and interior, but not much else.

It is believed to draw juice from a 72.6 kWh battery pack, have a range of up to 311 miles or 500 km (although we don’t know based on which test cycle) and it is the first of many electric Kias built on the same E-GMP platform; Kia trademarked model names ranging from EV1 to EV9, so the EV6 is about in the middle.

Kia will go into more detail about the EV6 on March 30 when its official presentation is scheduled. Hopefully, the automaker will shed more light on specific versions of the vehicle, including the hottest one that is expected to be a match for a Porsche Taycan in terms of acceleration.