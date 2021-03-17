The US was supposed to get the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV but that didn’t happen and it never will. But that’s okay because the US will be getting four EVs over the next two years from the German luxury automaker’s EQ sub-brand.

Mercedes has been reworking its US EV plan and recently gave Green Car Reports an update on which EVs are coming to the US and when.

2022 Mercedes EQS spy photo

Interestingly, two sedans will arrive first, not SUVs. The 2022 Mercedes EQS sedan will go on sale this fall and will soon enter production in Germany. The report didn’t mention a reveal date, but it’s likely around the corner. The EQE sedan is based on the same platform as the EQS and deliveries will start in 2022. The driving range is in the area of 400 miles.

Mercedes-Benz EQE spy photo

Mercedes-EQ’s two electric SUVs will be built in its Tuscaloosa, Alabama factory in 2022 (this was announced in December). Each one is an SUV variant of the EQS and EQE sedans and shares the same name.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA

At this time, the US won’t be getting the compact EQA SUV which started production in Germany and soon in China for the local market. The EQB (based on the EQA) will be produced this year in Hungary but there are no plans for it to enter the US market.

Mercedes-Benz EQB during winter testing

The EQS and EQE sedan and their SUV variants will ride on a dedicated EV platform that’s conveniently called the Electric Vehicle Architecture or EVA platform. The Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture or MMA platform will be used for compact and midsized vehicles starting in 2025. The current EQA and EQB compact SUVs will be built on the same production line with gas and hybrids vehicles.