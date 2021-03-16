There has been plenty of news about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's new title, the "Technoking of Tesla." CFO Zack Krikhorn is now officially Tesla's "Master of Coin." Yes, officially. Musk and Kirkhorn went so far as to register these new silly names with the SEC. Meanwhile, in a more serious role adjustment, Tesla president of automotive Jerome Guillen will now lead "Tesla Heavy Trucking."

Guillen has been with Tesla for many years, and he made notable contributions along the way. It's not likely he would have been promoted to the president without having made a critical impact. In fact, he was the Model S program director from 2010 to 2013, when Tesla was just barely getting started.

The Tesla executive was the leader of the Model S program from the car's initial prototype through its eventual release in 2012 and serial production into 2013. Now, it appears he will work in a similar capacity related to the upcoming Tesla Semi.

Guillen had heavy trucking experience prior to joining Tesla. He was an engineer at Daimler, and he was the chief of development for the automaker's Cascadia semi-truck. He started at Freightliner early in his career, prior to working on the development of the Cascadia.

Tesla's Guillen held other roles over the years, including acting vice president of vehicle engineering and vice president of global sales and service. In 2018, Jerome became president of the electric automaker, making him Musk's second in command for automotive operations. A recent filing with the SEC reads via Electrek:

“Effective March 11, 2021, Jerome Guillen, President, Automotive, of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) transitioned to the role of President, Tesla Heavy Trucking. Since September 2018, Mr. Guillen has successfully overseen Tesla’s vehicle programs, supply chain and service infrastructure and contributed to the development of leaders, organizations and processes capable of continuing to direct and operate those functions for our passenger vehicle programs. As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks.”

Meanwhile, the SEC was also officially informed of Musk's "Technoking of Tesla" title and Kirkhorn's "Master of Coin" title. The filing reads: