Sion Power announced a new milestone for its Licerion-EV batteries with metallic lithium on the anode, achieving high energy density in a larger cell format than the small 1.8 Ah a year ago.

The new, large format (100 mm x 100 mm), 17 Ah cell is rated at 400 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L, and - according to the company - meets automotive requirements for fast charge capability, power delivery, long cycle life, and safety. There is also a 6 Ah version with a similar energy density.

Sion Power adds that both cells (6 Ah and 17 Ah) are routinely produced on the pilot line at the facility in Tucson, Arizona and are undergoing third-party validation tests.

"Scaling to useful cell sizes is a challenge for high-energy battery technologies. Sion Power has successfully accomplished that scaling process."

This time, the company did not reveal the cycle life of the cells. The 1.8 Ah small cell was able to achieve 800 full depth of discharge cycles (charge 90 min, discharge 23 min) to 70% capacity.

As the cell capacity becomes more reasonable for EVs and the energy density is maintained, it will become very interesting to see whether there will be OEMs interested in this chemistry.

Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technology Officer for Sion Power said: