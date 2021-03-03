When Tesla revealed its Cybertruck, the world was shocked, some folks in a good way, and others, not so much. Regardless, how do other automakers compete with such a spectacle of an electric pickup truck? Party tricks, of course.

While the GMC Hummer EV was revealed with the ability to crab walk, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck has a "tank turn" feature, a gear tunnel, an optional pull-out kitchen, capability like many people have never seen, and now, the ability to function as a boat (sort of).

This comes as no surprise since Tesla CEO Elon Musk has touted Tesla car's floating, boating, and swimming potential in the past (it's important to note that none of Tesla or Rivian's vehicles are actually supposed to be used as boats). They'd eventually sink and be destroyed, but when it comes to handling flooding conditions, an electric pickup truck may be a solid option.

At any rate, a recent video produced by YouTube channel Rivian Stories reveals the R1T electric pickup truck's ability to take on very deep water. And, just to make things interesting, it does so in reverse, much like the silly reverse drag racing videos we've seen and shared in the past.

To be clear, this isn't just some video that fans have captured and reported on. Rather, it's actual footage from Rivian. Rivian Stories shares related performance notes directly from the electric automaker:

"Depending on your suspension settings and wheel size, the maximum water fording height of the R1T and the R1S is 42.7 inches. Rock crawl at a 100% grade. Traverse just about any terrain with 14 inches of ground clearance. With a 0-60 mph time in as quick as 3 seconds depending on your tire selection, it also delivers the on-road handling of a sports car."

