On his YouTube channel, Paul Barron posted a video discussing if the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be a Tesla killer or not.

He outlines what he thinks are the pros and cons of the new EV. He likes a lot about the Ioniq 5 including its 800-volt electrical architecture and the vehicle-to-grid capability (what Hyundai calls Vehicle to Load). Besides being a little concerned about the price he got from UK's pricing, he thinks the Ioniq 5 could be a Tesla killer, but one thing is stopping it: America's charging network. A recent EV adoption study shows how small the charging network in the United States is.

The Ioniq can charge 80 percent of its battery in 18 minutes thanks to its 800-volt architecture, but how often can owners take advantage of that? To charge that fast, you need a DC fast charging station, but not every fast charger is the same. The output varies between brands, and the time of day can also affect the fast charger's output.

Teslas have a less powerful 400-volt architecture, but some will argue its vast and reliable charging network offsets that. Teslas currently don't charge as fast as the Ioniq 5, but you have plenty of places to charge up quickly.

Electrify America Solar Chargers

And it's not just the Ioniq, this goes for any new EV. Automakers like to brag about the charging speed of their new or upcoming EV, but where is the network? Besides Volkswagen's Electrify America deal, will another major automaker step up?

Rivian has plans for a network but that will take a while to build. Last year GM announced it would increase the amount of EVgo stations by over 2,700 units, but more is needed. More automakers should announce plans to invest in charging networks soon, but how long will that take.

For drivers that mostly charge at home and don't rely on public stations or fast chargers, this shouldn't be much of an issue for them. On the other hand, if you're a driver that regularly needs to charge while driving around town or for long trips, then it's hard to pass on a Tesla for another EV.