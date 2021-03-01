Remember when Henrik Fisker promised a major breakthrough in solid-state battery tech? A breakthrough the automaker planned to implement to assure its future EV might have 500 miles of range and fast-charging in as little as one minute. Moreover, it seemed it was supposed to race to market ahead of other solid-state battery projects that had been underway for many years.

Solid state batteries aren't the only future tech Fisker has touted. According to Electrek, prior to pushing the solid-state future, the car were to be powered by "a new graphene-based hybrid supercapacitor technology."

Well, Fisker has decided to move forward beyond these ideas, which comes as no surprise to us, as well as many experts in the EV and battery-tech community. Every time a company comes forward with the hope or promise of some major battery breakthrough, it seems to fizzle out.

Interestingly, a recent reply to a tweet by Henrik Fisker alerted us to the possibility that his solid-state battery plans were going away. In fact, Fisker seemed to be bothered by the tweet, since rather than responding, he just blocked the person who asked the question.

Fisker's original tweet wasn't related to cars or batteries, but rather, he was pointing out an error on the Robinhood investing app. This all makes it even more interesting since there's so much talk about SPACs in the news.

People are investing in companies like Fisker based on promises of upcoming breakthroughs. While this may be a smart move since the stock could soar if the breakthrough becomes a reality, it's risky since there's typically not much proof that the promises will materialize. If you're not familiar with such situations, Google Nikola.

Back to the tweet and question: Keep in mind, we have no idea of Fisker's history with the person asking the question. While the question is clearly not written in the form of an attack, if there's a history we're unaware of, who knows what Fisker could have been thinking. We've embedded the interaction below so you can come to your own conclusion.

At any rate, it has been confirmed that Fisker gave up on the solid-sate battery plan over a year ago. He admitted it in a recent interview with The Verge. Fisker has come to the conclusion that the technology is just not yet ready. He said:

"So we spent a lot of time, several years, doing research in solid-state batteries. And it’s kind of a technology where when you feel like you’re 90 percent there, you’re almost there, until you realize the last 10 percent is much more difficult than the first 90." "But we eventually came to the conclusion, I think it was probably end of 2019, beginning of ‘20, I forget exactly, that solid-state batteries are still very, very far out, they’re not around the corner."

