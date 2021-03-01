One of our new favorite YouTube channels, Electroheads, takes a closer look at what China's mini EV has to offers. Is this the beginning of world domination, or just a temporary spike?

Electroheads points out that the incredibly budget-friendly Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is making big waves in China to start off the year. This is to be expected considering its sub-$5,000 starting price.

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV (that's a mouthful) is a joint venture from SAIC-GM-Wuling. It has already risen to become the best-selling EV in China. What's arguably much more compelling is that, according to Eilis from Electroheads, this mini EV is a close second behind the Tesla Model 3 for global EV sales.

With that said, we can tell you that based on updated global sales data, the tiny electric car topped all EVs, even the Model 3, with a whopping 25,778 sales and ~37,000 shipments in January 2021. Official February numbers won't be in for some time. For reference, global Model 3 sales in January 2021 are estimated at 21,589.

According to our recent report:

"The tiny, all-electric Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is - as expected - the top-selling EV in China right now, with some 25,778 sales in January according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball. The manufacturer's shipment is reportedly even higher (at 36,762). It should not surprise anyone, after the unprecedented surge in the second half of 2020. The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture's total result is at 38,496."

So, what does the four-seat Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV have to offer? Well, we haven't driven it yet, but we do have its official specs.

Top speed: 100 km/h (62 mph)

Electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm

Two battery/range options:

9.3 kWh battery | 120 km (75 miles) of range

120 km (75 miles) of range 13.9 kWh battery | 170 km (106 miles) of range

For more information about the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, watch the video above.