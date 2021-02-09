The tiny, all-electric Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is - as expected - the top selling EV in China right now, with some 25,778 sales in January according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball. The manufacturer' shipment is reportedly even higher (at 36,762).

It should not surprise anyone, after the unprecedented surge in the second-half of the 2020. The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture's total result is at 38,496.

The Hong Guang MINI EV is way ahead of the MIC Tesla Model 3 (13,843) and the all-electric BYD Han (9,298), but let's not forget it's a small vehicle rather than a car. Tesla and BYD for sure beats the Wuling in terms of revenues and profits on their top models.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - January 2021

As we can see on the chart, January was the first month when there is no new monthly sales record. Is this just a temporary break or the volume starts to stabilize? Only the time will tell.

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

38 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: