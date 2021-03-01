Tesla Model 3 is no longer #1. Wuling and its Hong Guang MINI EV was the new king in volume in January.

Global passenger plug-in electric car sales doubled year-over-year for fourth consecutive month in January 2021.

According to EV Sales Blog, over 321,000 plug-ins were registered (up 112% year-over-year), which is roughly 5% of the total market.

The all-electric cars are growing quicker (by 132% year-over-year) than plug-in hybrids (up 80%), thanks to the high demand for BEVs in China - the world's largest plug-in market again.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – January 2021

external_image

Model rank

January 2021 is a very unique month. The table is dominated by all-electric cars, mostly Chinese.

The top-selling model - for the very first time - was the Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV, ahead of the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y, slightly ahead of the all-electric BYD Han.

The top-selling models:

  1. Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV - 36,765
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 21,589
  3. Tesla Model Y - 9,597
  4. BYD Han - 9,298

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

external_image
external_image

Brand rank

Also, the brand rank is quite unique. Tesla is now #2 (33,063), behind the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (38,896), while BMW happened to be third (20,197), slightly ahead of BYD (19,902).

A total of nine brands exceeded 10,000 units:

external_image
external_image

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.

More sales reports

Source: EV-volumes.com via EV Sales Blog