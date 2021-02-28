January 2020 is a weak base to compare with, but January 2021 was a really strong month for plug-in electric car sales in China - one of the best.

According to EV Sales Blog, close to 173,000 new passenger plug-in cars were sold last month (up 223% year-over-year). The average market share was 8.4% (including 7% for BEVs).

The market is deeply dominated by all-electric cars, which are responsible for 83% of the plug-in volume.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2021

Model rank

It seems that the MIC Tesla Model 3 will not be able to repeat its great success of being the best-selling electric car in China in 2020.

In January, sales of the tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV amounted to 36,762 (manufacturer report), which is a new monthly record.

Tesla Model 3 is still selling great, but with 13,843 units, it's just the best of the rest right now.

On the other hand, Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is not really a normal car, so excluding those tiny entry-level EVs, Tesla is still holding strong against Chinese BEVs like BYD Han (9,298) and GAC Aion S (6,092).

The top five for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 36,762 Tesla Model 3 - 13,843 BYD Han (BEV) - 9,298 GAC Aion S - 6,092 Great Wall Ora R1 / Black Cat - 6,090

In 2021 we might see BYD Han and Tesla Model Y in the race for the top positions

Top 20 YTD by EV Sales Blog: