Magna announced that has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in St. Clair, Michigan, that will produce "complex" battery enclosures for the upcoming GMC Hummer EV.

The company intends to invest $70 million in the 345,000 square-foot facility and employ more than 300 people over the next five years (by the way, they are actively hiring for a variety of jobs – including managers, engineers, operators).

"The battery enclosure contributes to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water. Magna can develop these advanced assemblies in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of its customers."

The production is expected to begin in early 2022. We can probably safely assume that the rather low-volume GMC Hummer EV is not the sole purpose of building a plant like that. Magna will probably supply battery enclosures for a variety of EVs, equipped with Ultium batteries.

John Farrell, President of Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group said: