Porsche has released another video teaser, presenting outstanding footage from the extensive testing program of the upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo model.

This new Taycan derivative is currently completing its final test drives, after clocking a total of 998,361 testing kilometers around the world, including on race tracks, on testing grounds, off the beaten trail and on the streets.

"The new derivative features all the strengths of the Taycan sports saloon such as superior performance and long range. The chassis with all-wheel drive and air suspension is height-adjustable. There is also significantly more headroom for the passengers in the rear and a large load capacity under the tailgate. The package and space conditions have been optimised down to the very last detail. The mock-up, a faithful, physical representation of the interior, and the package function model alone took 650 design, electronic and coordination hours and 1,500 workshop hours to complete."

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo testing Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo testing

Unfortunately, the customer will have to wait a little bit longer for the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, as the European market launch was moved once again - first from late 2020 to early 2021, and now to Summer 2021: "The Taycan Cross Turismo will launch on the market in Europe in summer 2021."