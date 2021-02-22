The plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 Stradale is for sure one of the worst plug-in electric vehicles in terms of range and electric acceleration.

After an electron guzzler score in the EPA range/efficiency tests last year - a full 8 miles (12.9 km) of all-electric range and energy consumption of 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) - now DragTimes proves that it's also damn slow without the engine.

You would be extremely lucky to beat an electric car with this in EV mode. It does 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 9.09 seconds. Not even close to 2.5 seconds with the engine up and running. Quarter mile time is 16.9 seconds at 83 mph (134 km/h).

For the sake of pity, we will not even try to describe the trunk capacity of this car.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale specs: