8 miles of EPA all-electric range and a 0-60 mph time in EV mode slower than a Nissan LEAF.
The plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 Stradale is for sure one of the worst plug-in electric vehicles in terms of range and electric acceleration.
After an electron guzzler score in the EPA range/efficiency tests last year - a full 8 miles (12.9 km) of all-electric range and energy consumption of 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) - now DragTimes proves that it's also damn slow without the engine.
You would be extremely lucky to beat an electric car with this in EV mode. It does 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 9.09 seconds. Not even close to 2.5 seconds with the engine up and running. Quarter mile time is 16.9 seconds at 83 mph (134 km/h).
For the sake of pity, we will not even try to describe the trunk capacity of this car.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale specs:
- 8 miles (12.9 km) of EPA EV range
all-electric range of up to 25 km (15.5 miles)
- 7.9 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds
- 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.7 seconds
- Maximum speed 340 km/h (211 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output 735 kW (1000 cv)
574 kW (780 cv) ICE and (162 kW) three electric motors
powertrain: 4L V8 ICE, 8-speed, F1 dual-clutch transmission and electric motor in the rear and two electric motors in the front
- Dry weight 1570 kg
