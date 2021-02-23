The MINI brand had a challenging year in the U.S. because its sales decreased by 22.4% year-over-year, from 36,272 in 2019 to 28,138.

However, the future might be pretty good as electrification seems to fit the brand's image and the way of how customers use such cars.

According to a new Automotive News's interview with Mini of the Americas Vice President Mike Peyton, initially, dealers were cautious about the MINI Cooper SE and its limited range of just 110 miles (177 km) EPA.

"The limited driving range has not been a factor, Peyton said, because most drivers are averaging around 40 miles per day. "We've heard from customers that it is a nonissue because of how they use the car.""

At an entry-level price of 29,900 (+$850 DST), the electric MINI turned out to be quite attractive mainly because of the $7,500 federal tax credit, which brings the effective price to $23,250.

Demand turned out to be much higher than anticipated by dealers, and after selling roughly 1,200 (which happens to be 4% of the total volume), now they are getting ready for 2,400 and 8% share. It might be more next year.

Surely, the volume is barely noticeable, but the percentage result is starting to get better and that's what makes us happy. Hopefully, more brands will be able to see a two-digit BEV share in their results soon.

There is one more interesting thing, the MINI Cooper SE attract new customers to the brand (including "win-backs"). It should convince the management to ask for more all-electric models we guess.