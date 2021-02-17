It seems pretty clear, there are many people out there who don't like Tesla CEO Elon Musk for one reason or another. Musk is outspoken, he says things some people don't like, and his words reach a massive group of people across the globe. It's not a wonder that the successful entrepreneur receives criticism from many, including the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

It would only be fair to say the jury's still out regarding the relationship between Musk and Gates, though it's likely many people would agree the two don't seem to like one another. However, that doesn't mean they don't agree on some topics. When it comes to Musk's most important mission, Gates is on board, and he actually complimented Musk.

Podcasts are becoming all the rage these days, especially if the person being interviewed is a celebrity. Musk just appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for the second time recently. There was a lot of scrutiny over his first interview with Rogan, since Musk took a puff of a joint. In the latest interview, Musk didn't do anything controversial, but his words can always spark conversation. He did claim during the podcast that Gates shorted Tesla stock.

Regardless, Gates said on the Sway podcast:

"Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." "And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea."

We have no way of knowing which podcast happened first, or even if Gates watched Musk's whole interview with Joe Rogan. Gates didn't admit to shorting Tesla stock, but he has knocked Musk in that past with negative comments surrounding electric trucks and the Tesla Semi. To be fair, Musk has also fired back at Gates a few times.

Is Gates eating his words? Did he lose some money shorting Tesla? Does he say we shouldn't underestimate Musk since he did and it failed? We won't speculate here, but we will say that it's good to see a highly respected leader like Bill Gates point out the positive impact Tesla is making to combat climate change.