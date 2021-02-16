In an effort to support the launch of the 2022 Bolt EUV, Chevrolet reserved all of the video ads on Volta charging stations for February 15th and 16th.

The Volta charging network has a unique business model that offers EV owners free public charging for a limited time - usually 2-3 hours. They can do that because the charging stations have large video screens that display advertisements, which subsidizes the cost to install and maintain the stations, as well as the electricity bill.

For the past two days, every screen on every Volta charging station displayed nothing but 2022 Bolt EUV ads. There are Volta stations in 23 states and more than 200 municipalities, and an estimated potential viewing audience of more than 70 million consumers.

“Volta and Chevrolet agree that drivers nationwide are ready to make the leap from gas to electric powered vehicles; partnering to help unveil the new Chevy Bolt EUV is a remarkably natural fit,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “To truly transform our country’s perception of EV ownership, we need to expand charging infrastructure while simultaneously targeting consumer behavior. Introducing the newest Bolt EUV through a charging network and media platform already situated at all the places consumers like to go will powerfully drive home the accessibility of EV adoption.”

That's a lot of potential eyes on the Bolt EUV ads and we hope it was money well spent. While only current EV owners would be using the Volta charging stations and would be most likely to see the ads, pedestrians walking by also get a good view, so the marketing reach does extend beyond the EV owners plugging in.

The press release states that brands running campaigns on Volta charging stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent; in addition, Volta's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time, and engagement on site.

So this unique EV charging business model apparently does work. The EV driver gets some free juice, the site owner gets a customer that stays longer and spends more money, and the companies that pay for the marketing get the increased brand awareness that they want - it's a win-win-win.

Was this a good move on GM's part to get the word out on the 2022 Bolt EUV? Or could this ad budget have been spent in a better way? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.