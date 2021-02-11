The latest news about the SK Innovation EV battery ban by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) included an exclusion for the Ford F-150 Electric program for 4 years, and Volkswagen ID.4 (MEB) program for 2 years, but what about the upcoming EV models from other manufacturers?

In particular, what about the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and, in general, multiple new models from the Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis), built on the new E-GMP platform?

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 new spy photo Kia CV, Ioniq 5, Genesis GV60

As far as we know, Hyundai intends to use SK Innovation battery cells (NCM 811) and now it might not be possible to use those batteries in the U.S.

Of course, there are other battery suppliers to choose from, but if the manufacturer really was prepared to launch the product within the next several months with SK Innovation, it might not be possible without a delay.

It would be very unfortunate, as the new wave of Hyundai and Kia BEVs are very promising. We are eagerly waiting for what will happen in this matter.