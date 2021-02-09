Christian Stadler used a perfect example of euphemism in the video above about his ID.3 ownership experience. Instead of saying the electric car presents seven aspects he hates, he preferred to say that he strongly dislikes them. It’s six of one and half a dozen of the other, but the important bit is that his observations show how it feels to drive the electric Volkswagen every single day.

The first thing he loathes is the amount of time wasted fixing the first bugs it presented. As an early adopter, this was more than expected, mostly because Volkswagen warned these first owners about the issues, offered them some advantages, and created the Volkswagen ID. First Movers Club Facebook group. Stadler probably didn’t expect it to be that bad.

The second one is possibly the most annoying: having to set up multiple things before driving the car. The youtuber showed the process he has to go through every time he turns his car on. Whenever it is turned off, all these settings are lost.

Apparently, Volkswagen will fix that in a future software update, but that could be a standard. Some Renault vehicles just reset commands whenever the car is turned off, such as deactivating the air-conditioning's recirculation button. Let’s see what Volkswagen decides to do about it.

The third nuisance in the ID.3 is turning off the car whenever the driver gets off the seat. This has an evident safety function, as Anton Yelchin’s death sadly makes us remember. However, there are situations in which you just leave for a brief moment – for closing the garage doors or checking something, for example.

Stadler argues that Volkswagen could deal with this differently. We can think of automatically applying P and the parking brakes to safeguard. Hopefully, Volkswagen will come up with a solution for that, making sure everyone involved is safe.

The Volkswagen ID.3’s app and the fact that the car only presents charging in kilometers are the last things software developers can fix. Even if Volkswagen does not plan to change the latter, the former is probably already being improved right now. According to Stadler and the comments in his video, that would be a mistake. Customers want to choose, and most prefer to be informed about the charge in kWh.

The last hassle with the ID.3 is the lack of illumination for the climate and volume controls in the central touchscreen. There are redundant controls for that, but Stadler feels these buttons should also have lights. If Volkswagen has any plans to change that, it will probably require a restyling and replacing the multimedia computer.