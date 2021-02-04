Here are the first images of the all-new Volkswagen ID.6, three-row SUV, that soon is expected to enter production in China, as the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture has just received an official production/sales approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The ID.6 is much bigger than the ID.4s, which are already produced by two separate joint ventures in China (ID.4 CROZZ by the FAW-Volkswagen and ID.4 X by the SAIC Volkswagen), but it's still based on the same Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform.

The main inspiration for the ID.6 is the concept Volkswagen I.D. ROOMZZ unveiled in 2019. However, this model is envisioned only for the Chinese market.

The cool thing about the ID.6 is that it's a 7-seater. Unfortunately, at this point, we don't know the specs, besides the few numbers provided by Moneyball from the MIIT filling.

Volkswagen ID.6 specs (MIIT via Moneyball):

range/ battery capacity: undisclosed (NCM)

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

system output: 150 kW (peak), 70 kW (continuous)

dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

weight curb/total: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg

seats: 7

The specs of I.D. ROOMZZ concept are quite decent:

82 kWh battery

450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range , 475 km (295 miles) under Chinese NEDC

, 475 km (295 miles) under Chinese NEDC 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds

180 km/h (112 mph) top speed

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output of 225 kW (306 hp)

DC fast charging to 80% in 30 minutes at up to 150 kW

We've reached out to VW for comment on the ID.6 but have yet to hear back.