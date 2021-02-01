Nissan announced a special version version of the LEAF model in Europe, the LEAF10, to celebrate 10 years of the first mass-market electric car.

Since December 2010, Nissan sold more than 500,000 LEAFs globally and Europe was its largest market with over 180,000 sold. In the U.S., it's now above 151,000, while in Japan sales exceeded 146,000.

The LEAF10, inspired by the upcoming Nissan Ariya electric coupé crossover, will get all the upgrades of the 2021 model year, plus a few specific features, including a new "bold" body color and exterior detailing:

"LEAF10 has been embellished with a striking and intricate Kumiko pattern that adorns the wing mirrors, roofline and boot lid. The patterning perfectly complements the all-new sleek name badge, which sits proudly on its C-pillar. LEAF10 customers can choose from two body colours – standard Pearl Black Metallic, or the brand new two-tone Ceramic Grey and Pearl Black cost option. To complete the stylish exterior, LEAF10 comes with 17-inch alloys as standard on all N-Connecta models for an even more dynamic look and feel."

Among the new features in the new 2021MY, Nissan underlines In-Car Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI) and Intelligent Rear View Mirror.

The LEAF10 will be available in Europe starting this month. In the UK, the LEAF10 starts from £28,820 (€32,600 / $39,432) OTR (including the Plug in Car Grant).

Gallery: Nissan LEAF10 Special Version