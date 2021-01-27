Ralf Brandstätter keeps feeding the press with information about the Project Trinity in dribs and drabs. One of his latest takes was to correct the idea that the new electric car will be a flagship, such as an electric Phaeton. Volkswagen's brand CEO told Welt Am Sonntag it would arrive in 2026, cost around €35,000 (~$43,000 USD), and be “just over 4 meters” in length.

To put that info under the right perspective, it means the new EV will be as big as the Volkswagen Polo and much shorter than the ID.3. However, in terms of price, it will be more expensive: the ID.3 costs €31,495 in Germany, including taxes. It will only be premium compared to similarly-sized competitors.

Brandstätter also said the Artemis Project from Audi and the Trinity would have the same architecture, even if specifications will be predictably very different. While the Audi offering will target a wealthier clientele, Volkswagen's will appeal to those concerned with energy efficiency and level 2 automated driving, comparable to Tesla’s Autopilot.

Before the Trinity reaches the market, Volkswagen plans to sell the ID.1. Brandstätter does not refer to it like that, but all the rumors about the new car – now officially confirmed – use that name.

The ID.1 will also use the MEB platform. Brandstätter said it was anticipated from 2027 to 2025 and that the new EV will cost between €20,000 and €25,000, with a sales potential for more than 500,000 units, possibly annually.

As we said before, both the Artemis Project and the Project Trinity have a more important goal than just delivering a new electric vehicle. Both of them will have a “radically new production approach,” which will probably put Volkswagen closer to the goal of producing a new car in only ten hours.