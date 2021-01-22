Eilis works for Electroheads, and she recently said that Tesla’s model to avoid traditional advertising might have its days counted. It is not unlikely that she watched her YouTube channel co-worker’s video to get to this conclusion. When Jack mentioned the exciting EVs that 2021 would bring, he almost fulfilled a promise he had made on his Polestar 2 video, even if a little late: he did not mention the American company as some would expect.

Don’t think that this has to do with a lack of products from Tesla for 2021. Europe has still not received the Model Y, which should be supplied to the UK from Giga Berlin by summer. The Tesla Cybertruck could also see daylight in 2021, even if deliveries are expected by early 2022. Tesla has already anticipated them before for the Model Y, for example.

The only moment Jack refers to Tesla is to prevent attacks on the comments when he said that the electric car luxury segment would only start in 2021. Predicting Model S fans would protest, he mentions it is not as luxurious as the Lucid Air, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, and the Jaguar XJ will be. All three are expected to arrive in 2021.

Jack’s list not only escapes commonplace temptation: it shows the electric car market will now have a much wider variety than that we currently know. The only EV to be expected in it is the Nissan Ariya. All others will be a surprise for most viewers, for sure.

You’ll probably argue that he talked about the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Fiat 500. Perhaps Rivian? Well, he just briefly mentioned them, but these are not the electric cars he is really waiting to see. One of them will be sold only in Europe, and it is a hot hatch. Make sure you watch the video to discover which it is.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the text, Eilis probably reflected on his video to realize things will not be as easy as they have been for Tesla in the latest years. The competition was already tough in 2020 – especially in Europe – and it will get even fiercer in 2021. EV buyers are the ones to benefit from all the options reserved for the next 11 months.