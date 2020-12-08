The first person to ever received a COVID-19 vaccine was Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old British lady. As promising as that is, the truth is that the new coronavirus will be a concern for many months ahead. This is why the information on the video above made us wonder: is it wise for Dacia to offer its first EV – the Spring – solely for ride-sharing services in such an environment?

This is what Rich – from Electroheads – tells us in the video above. The Spring will be presented in Spring 2021 as the cheapest electric car in the UK and Europe. The Romanian carmaker also promises that it will be the car with the lowest ownership costs in the market. But why not sell it to regular customers as well?

As the video title says, it seems that the Dacia Spring is the car that they don’t want you to buy. If they did, the car would be in any dealership. It would be up to customers to decide if its 33 kW (44 hp) motor and 225-km (140-mile) WLTP range are enough for its price tag.

We have searched for information on Renault’s media website, and there is nothing there about it being initially only available for ride-sharing. In fact, the press release states that there are three versions of the car: the regular one, one for ride-sharing services, and the Cargo, which has a self-explanatory name.

We are trying to confirm with Dacia and Renault whether this is correct and which sort of battery pack the little EV offers: liquid-cooled – like the Twingo ZE – or air-cooled as most Renault electric cars. We’ll update this article as soon as we hear from them.

Imported from China, the Dacia Spring is Europe’s version for the Renault K-ZE, the electric version of the Renault Kwid, an A-segment car that is pretty popular in Brazil and India. There are great chances that it is also successful in Europe if Renault and Dacia sell it the right way.

Source: Electroheads