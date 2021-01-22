Skoda began production of the all-electric Enyaq iV in November, and by the end of the year delivered about 600 units.

The manufacturing target at the Mladá Boleslav plant in Czechia was set for 250-350 Enyaq iV per day. Assuming 5-days a week, it's about 5,000-7,000 a month and 60,000-84,000 a year.

"The company invested 32 million euros in the production of the new ENYAQ iV, which began at the end of November. Each day, the assembly line will produce between 250 and 350 units of the all-electric SUV in a fully flexible manner."

It would place the Enyaq iV among the top-selling EVs in Europe in 2020, and probably also one of the tops in 2021. If the company works seven days a week, it could be 7,000-10,000 a month or 84,000-120,000 a year, but we guess it's too optimistic.

Even at 50,000 in 2021, it would be a great achievement, especially sincehat there is now growing competition in the segment, including "friendly-fire" from the Volkswagen ID.4.

Skoda Enyaq iV Founders Edition Volkswagen ID.4

The other three plug-in Skoda models are also produced close to its headquarters in the Czech Republic or Slovakia:

Octavia iV (PHEV): Mladá Boleslav, Czechia

Superb iV (PHEV): Kvasiny, Czechia

CITIGOe iV (BEV): Bratislava, Slovakia

The Mladá Boleslav plant is the largest Skoda site (it makes Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Octavia iV, Kamiq, Karoq And Enyaq iV models). In 2020 it produced around 480,000 vehicles (including 187,000 Octavia).

"In addition, the car manufacturer produced 411,000 engines, 383,000 manual transmissions of the types MQ 200 and MQ 100, 76,000 high-voltage traction batteries and 1,511,000 axles at this site last year."

Here is a map with Skoda production plants and assigned models (enlarge):